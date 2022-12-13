Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Loncor Gold from $1.18 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
LONCF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Tuesday. Loncor Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.
