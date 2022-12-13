Liquity USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.33 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005743 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $186.05 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,482,026 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

