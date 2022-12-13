Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $408,343.27 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,477,919 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

