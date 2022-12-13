Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.59

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $53.11 million and approximately $384,142.01 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,458,717 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

