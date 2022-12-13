Linda Hasenfratz Buys 50,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$1.56 on Tuesday, reaching C$64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,850. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

