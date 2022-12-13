LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

LGIH stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.56.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

