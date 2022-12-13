Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 519,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.