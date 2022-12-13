LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €87.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($95.79) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($86.32) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($66.42) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG opened at €62.00 ($65.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.84 and a 200-day moving average of €73.97. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($103.68).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.