Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 64.5% in November

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

