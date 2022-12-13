LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 257,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

