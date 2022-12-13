L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.64.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.