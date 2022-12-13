K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

ETR:SDF traded down €0.63 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €18.96 ($19.96). 1,218,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €14.62 ($15.38) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($38.37). The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

