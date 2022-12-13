Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $155.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
