Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $155.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kornit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

