Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KONMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Konami Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Konami Group Price Performance

KONMY stock remained flat at 22.75 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. Konami Group has a 1 year low of 20.68 and a 1 year high of 34.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.01.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

