Kokoswap Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $162.28 million and approximately $47,445.51 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.