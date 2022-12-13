KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 3,127 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KLAC stock traded up $8.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.03. 2,201,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

