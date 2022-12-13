Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.45. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8,792 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $832.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.