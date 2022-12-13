Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.45. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8,792 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $832.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

