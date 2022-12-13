Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 367.8% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kingfisher Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.