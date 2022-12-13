Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 367.8% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingfisher Company Profile

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.