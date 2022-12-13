Kin (KIN) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Kin (KIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $257,141.81 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009329 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00512156 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $904.45 or 0.05104233 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Kin
