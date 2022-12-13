KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $761,566.82

KickToken (KICK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. KickToken has a market cap of $761,566.82 and approximately $172,629.12 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00239806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000108 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,494,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,494,122 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,500,625.75690173. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00661357 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $172,674.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.