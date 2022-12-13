Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

