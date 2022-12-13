Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KEWL remained flat at $18.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

