Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
OTCMKTS KEWL remained flat at $18.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.
About Keweenaw Land Association
