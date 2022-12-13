Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

