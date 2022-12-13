Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Market Perform

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INDB. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 177,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. Independent Bank has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

