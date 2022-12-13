Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Market Perform

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 612,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,739. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after buying an additional 355,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

