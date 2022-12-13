Kava One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.67 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Kava has a market cap of $296.63 million and $17.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 347,129,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,125,128 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

