Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Stock Performance

Kaspien stock remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Monday. 46,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,732. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 202.20% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

