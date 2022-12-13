Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

