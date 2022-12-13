Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Up 6%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.