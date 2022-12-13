JUNO Price Tops $1.52 on Major Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 15% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $530,657.71 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00008578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00512262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05092333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.88 or 0.30351799 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,071,002 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.