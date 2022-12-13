JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
LON:JEMI opened at GBX 123.02 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,114.55. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.96.
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
