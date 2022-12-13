JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 123.02 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,114.55. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.96.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

