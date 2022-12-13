JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

LON JEDT traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 406.50 ($4.99). 55,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,986. The company has a market capitalization of £640.14 million and a PE ratio of 19,750.00. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

In other JPMorgan European Discovery Trust news, insider Sarah Watters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($22,819.29).

About JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

