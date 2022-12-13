JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Park National Corp OH’s 5th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

JPM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

