JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 205

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.00.

Schindler Trading Down 0.6 %

Schindler stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $274.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

