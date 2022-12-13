JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,510.71.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,301. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

