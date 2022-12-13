JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA stock opened at €22.87 ($24.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.87. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 52 week high of €51.30 ($54.00). The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

