JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target to €100.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €94.00 ($98.95) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($109.16) to €91.50 ($96.32) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

