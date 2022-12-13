Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.92. 992,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,089. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $118,942,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

