Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

