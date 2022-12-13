JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 430,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.06. 3,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,219. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

