Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,100 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jervois Global Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of JRVMF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 261,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.