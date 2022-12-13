JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 120.8% in November

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the November 15th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JCRRF stock remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.