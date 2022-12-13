Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $279,439.76 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 706,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,168. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

