Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 4.2%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $66.63. Approximately 6,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $115,932. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.