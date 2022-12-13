Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 62.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 323.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

JCIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 157,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

