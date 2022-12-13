Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

IVH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,543. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,210,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 164,619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.