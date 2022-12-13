ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $94.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of ITT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

