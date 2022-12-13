iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $404.77. 111,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,387. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

