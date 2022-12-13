iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

