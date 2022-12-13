iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. 8,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,945. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

